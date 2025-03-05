Vickie Vaughn to Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music Company has announced the signing of bassist and vocalist Vickie Vaughn to the label. A new single is being prepped for release, her grassed up cut of Bruce Robison’s Leavin’, set for release later this month.

Vaughn has been quite active this past few years, serving as bassist for both Della Mae and High Fidelity, leading to her being voted IBMA’s Bass Player of the Year in 2023 and ’24. Folks in Nashville may have caught her various club shows working out material for her upcoming Mountain Home album, her first solo effort in a decade, being produced by Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie.

Vickie says that she’s delighted to join the label.

“I’m so excited and honored to be a part of the Mountain Home family. Their artist roster is something to behold, and it feels so incredible to be included. I could fan girl about many of their artists, and I love that I get to be part of the pack now.”

Working in the studio with Vickie are producer Richardson on fiddle, Casey Campbell on mandolin, Cody Kilby on guitar, Wes Corbett on banjo, and several others. Of course Vaughn is providing the bass.

Mountain Home A&R Director Jon Weisberger, a bass player himself, speaks quite highly of their latest signee.

“Vickie Vaughn is a force of musical nature. Her playing has long deserved the recognition that she’s gotten from the IBMA, and I’ve been a fan of her singing for many years, too. Vickie’s heart is always on her sleeve, and her respect for tradition and her deep faith are matched by her unreserved embrace of new sounds and new experiences. I’ve been proud to call her a friend and colleague — someone who represents the best of a new generation of young roots musicians — and I am thrilled to welcome her into the Mountain Home family. There’s some great music ahead from Vickie Vaughn!”

Leavin’ is set for release on March 21, with pre-saves and pre-adds enabled now online.