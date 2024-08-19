Various Artists — Bluegrass Sings Paxton

As one of the most important contemporary folk singers of the past 60 years, Tom Paxton deserves the kudos and acknowledgements he’s clearly accorded on Mountain Home Music’s tribute project, Bluegrass Sings Paxton. Happily then, it’s hardly a stretch to have this distinguished group of bluegrass musicians and fellow travelers paying homage courtesy of a dozen songs that rank high in Paxton’s classic catalogue. While those that are somehow unfamiliar with his career may benefit from the introduction, suffice it to say that every entry does due justice to the original material by conveying the honesty and integrity that Paxton manifested early on.

A rotating group of singers takes turns at the helm — Greg Blake, Della Mae, Alice Gerrard, Aaron Burdett, Claire Lynch, Sav Sankaran, Danny Paisley, Laurie Lewis, Tom O’Brien. Chris Jones, Sister Sadie, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, and on the track titled I Can’t Help But Wonder (Where I’m Bound), Paxton himself — but there’s consistency in the collective calm that flows throughout. That’s owed in large part to the fact that the backing band — Kristen Scott Benson (banjo), Chris Jones (guitar), Darren Nicholson (mandolin), Deanie Richardson (fiddle), and Nelson Williams (upright bass) — serve on every entry, giving due diligence to the sweet serenades, The Same River Twice, The Last Thing On My Mind, and I Give You the Morning, in particular.

Authenticity is key. For example, the serenity shared in Central Square sounds like it’s of Appalachian origin, while the celebratory refrain of You Took Me In gives it a gospel-like flourish. Likewise, the rambling narrative titled The Last Hobo blends well with the traditional tapestry that’s so well served throughout.

Of course, great songs tend to be timeless, and in this case, that’s immediately apparent from the first track to the last. Bluegrass Sings Paxton underscores that notion, and in so doing, makes the joy and jubilation all the more apparent. It’s simply a wonderful record, ably built on a decidedly credible concept.