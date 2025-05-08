Val Storey to Mighty Cord Records

Larry Cordle has announced the signing of seasoned Nashville vocalist Val Storey to his Mighty Cord Records, and has released a new single to introduce her to the wider bluegrass world.

Cordle, of course, is among the most celebrated songwriters in bluegrass and country music, and a veteran bandleader and artist in our music. He created Mighty Cord Records initially to control the release of his own recordings, and is now adding others artists to the label.

He has sung alongside Val for some time as a part of the Station Inn’s New Monday shows, featuring Cordle, Storey, Carl Jackson, and their frequent guests.

Along with the announcement, Cordle shared his enthusiasm for his latest signee.

“It’s always exciting to bring great new artists into our bluegrass family. Val is one of my all-time favorite female singers. When she sings, she owns it. I had the pleasure of recording Share Your Secrets With Me, an incredible country album, with her, which was delayed due to the pandemic and a horrific motorcycle accident that nearly took her life. It was finally released in 2024.

Val’s versatility is extraordinary. She seamlessly transitions between bluegrass, country, gospel, jazz, and more. Her diverse talent has secured her a promising future in bluegrass, which is why I’m so excited to welcome her to Mighty Cord Records. We are honored to present her new single to the bluegrass community.”

For their first release together on Mighty Cord, they’ve chosen a grassed-up remake of The Beatles’ I’ve Just Seen A Face, sung by Paul McCartney, and included in the US and Canada on their Rubber Soul album in 1965. The song jumped into bluegrass the following year when Boston group The Charles River Valley Boys recorded it for their Beatles Country LP. It was a jam session standard throughout the ’70s and beyond, and now Val is bringing it back to the forefront.

Storey shared a few words about why it resonates with her.

“I have always loved this particular Beatles song. I was thrilled to discover that it’s in Paul McCartney’s top five favorite songs he’s written. The lyrics capture that magical moment when you see someone for the first time and know they’ve stolen your heart. I’m excited for you to hear it.”

I’ve Just Seen A Face won’t release officially until later this month, but here’s a snippet, with Bryan Sutton on guitar and reso-guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on mandolin and fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass. Mike Rogers and Fain sing harmony.

It’s a smokin’ track.

Prior to its full release, radio programmers can obtain the track at AirPlay Direct.