USPS to issue bluegrass stamp in March

The United States Postal Service has announced a March 15, 2024 issue of a new commemorative forever stamp honoring the High Lonesome Sound of bluegrass music, and the instruments used to play it.

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the new stamp using original art by Heather Moulder.

The stamp features a guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin on a multicolored background, with the text, High Lonesome Sound: Bluegrass, at the top.

As a forever stamp, you can purchase these bluegrass stamps and use them in perpetuity, without regard to future postal rate increases.

Once March 15 rolls around, anyone can get these new stamps from any post office for 66¢ each, in a sheet of 20, or order them for free delivery online.

What a great way to share your love of bluegrass music with family, friends, or anyone else you might have reason to send mail. We’ve heard of people who take these sheets of limited time issues and frame them as commemoratives.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed folks at the Adirondack Bluegrass League for catching this news!