Used To Be from Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

Carson Peters has been winning people over with his talent and personality since he was a wee lad, and he’s still going strong as a young man. Using his skills at singing and playing the fiddle, he and his band, Iron Mountain, are now taking their bluegrass sound all over the US.

Jerry Salley, A&R and Creative Director for Billy Blue Records, says it best describing the latest single they have for this bunch.

“Carson Peters is easily one of the brightest young stars in our industry. Along with his band, Iron Mountian, we are excited to announce the release of their latest radio single.

Carson’s musicianship, songwriting skills, and vocal ability are as equally impressive, as his showmanship on stage. He is simply an all-around great entertainer, bringing audiences to their feet at the end of every performance.

His latest offering, Used To Be, is a song he co-wrote with lifetime friend and fellow musician, Eric Marshall. This clever lyric is married to an exciting, hard charging banjo driven melody, ably performed by bandmate James McDowell, as he combines hints of Earl Scruggs turning the tuning keys, and his hero, Don Reno.

Used To Be was written for the radio, and is sure to bring Carson Peters & Iron Mountian new listeners wherever it is played!”

Along with Carson on fiddle and lead vocal, and James on banjo, Iron Mountain includes Austin Tate on mandolin, Ben Marshall on guitar, and Taylor Parks on bass.

It’s a good’n.

Used To Be will be available tomorrow, May 16, from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.