Up There on the Hillside from Junior Sisk

Mountain Fever Records has a new single from Junior Sisk, a real mountain murder ballad called , the third release from his upcoming album, Up There On The Hillside Lost & Alone, expected later in 2022.
The song tells of a lonely mountain man who has tired of his wife’s running around, and is determined to end it once and for all when she returns from another night of partying while he sits home alone.
Junior wrote
Up There On The Hillside with a friend, and says that it is just what the new album lacked.
“I came up with the tune first, then while we were in the studio, I started writing it and called my buddy Dalton Harper to help me finish it. We thought a lonesome-style claw hammer should be dominant throughout, and Aaron Ramsey worked his magic on the arrangement. We needed a song like this for the new project that was completely different from all the rest. As for how I came up with the words, well, only the blackbirds and the crows know that reason! It’s a haunting story with a too-often life-shattering ending.”
Sisk is supported on the track by his trusty touring band: Tony Mabe on banjo, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, Heather Berry Mabe on guitar, Doug Bartlett on fiddle, and Curt Love on bass.
Check it out…
Up There On The Hillside is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
