Up All Night drops for The Grascals

Today marks the official release of the latest album from The Grascals, Up All Night, on Mountain Home Music. And we are happy to share the title track with our readers.

Chris Davis, Grascals’ guitarist and lead singer on this number, tells us that it strikes him, and the rest of the band, as a fun, good time song.

“Up All Night, Sleep All Day is one of those fun songs that makes you want to dance. Our banjo player Kristin Scott Benson brought it to our attention — we loved it and knew we had to record it. I really enjoyed singing this one.”

Co-writer Jon Weisberger explained a bit about how the song came to be.

“Korby Lenker and I got together to write one day a few years ago and came up with this ever so slightly calypso-flavored song, which I think of as a kinder, gentler version of the story in Buck Owens’ and Harlan Howards Tiger By The Tail. My connection with The Grascals goes back to the band’s earliest days, and I’ve loved Chris Davis’ singing for even longer than the band’s been around, so I’m really thrilled with their take on the song—they’ve ‘grassed it up just right!”

Check it out.

The full album, Up All Night, is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the band web site.