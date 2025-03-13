Unleashed video from Todd Taylor

South Carolina banjo man Todd Taylor, the five string man in black, has written and released a new single and music video, even while he’s dealing with the effects of cancer treatments.

In addition to the treatments for colon cancer, Taylor also suffers from mitochondrial myopathy, a disease related to muscular dystrophy. But he keeps rolling on.

Usually Todd’s new music involves his banjo covers of rock hits, which is his claim to fame, but this time out it’s a new bluegrass banjo tune of his, Unleashed, which he recorded in his own studio. That is also the setting for the accompanying music video, below.

For those who say that he doesn’t play bluegrass, here you go.

Unleashed is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.