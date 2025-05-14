Unfinished Bridges – Rock Hearts

While there are bluegrass artists with a strong traditional feel in their sound, there’s a select few who can successfully combine it alongside contemporary, original material. New England’s Rock Hearts fall into that category without question. The group’s third release, Unfinished Bridges, on 615 Hideaway Records, is an excellent pairing of new selections alongside some bluegrass classics with modern arrangements to fit the band’s sound.

The title track Unfinished Bridges by Mark “Brink” Brinkman and Eric Gnezda is another exploration of a love affair having ended on a sad note. Using the metaphor of an iron bridge, this song ultimately gets the point across that some relationships aren’t built to last. This opening track also introduces us to the current configuration of Rock Hearts which consists of founding members Alex MacLeod on guitar and Joe Deetz on banjo, along with Billy Thibodeau on mandolin, Austin Scelzo on fiddle, and Rick Brodsky on bass.

I Know It’s Wrong To Love You was first brought to Alex MacLeod’s attention by David Parmley, who finished writing the song after it had been started by his legendary banjo playing father, Don. With lyrics that tell of feeling guilty about the adultery one has committed with another, this song is a perfect fit for Rock Hearts’ overall sound.

Town Hall Clock, the project’s sole instrumental, was written by Sam Tidwell. While it does a wonderful job showcasing the band’s collective virtuosity, mandolinist Billy Thibodeau particularly stands out here.

Pretty Little Bird is the first of several songs on this project composed within the band. Written by MacLeod, this piece carries a strong old time feel, both melodically and lyrically. Lonesome Man In A Lonesome Town was cowritten by Thibodeau and Stanley Jordan Keach Jr. With guest vocals from Danny Paisley, this song will be of particular appeal to fans of driving traditional bluegrass.

Let Me Be The Best Bible by Alex MacLeod is a gospel song that was inspired by his first Sunday School teacher. As the words convey “being the best bible some folks ever read,” this song carries a great message of being a Christ-like example to those around us.

While this album has a few bluegrass standards, they are each given fresh adaptations. Before I Met You and On My Mind both come from the Flatt & Scruggs catalogue. The former is performed as a strong up-tempo piece, while the latter is recorded with polished trio vocals. Another, Send Me Your Address From Heaven, comes from Johnnie and Walter Bailes. Though each of these songs have been recorded by scores of artists over the years, Rock Hearts have successfully made them their own. All of them fit perfectly alongside the original material included here.

Unfinished Bridges is undoubtedly Rock Hearts’ best work to date. With traditional stylings combined with original material and ideas, this is an album that will leave any listener excited and waiting for more.