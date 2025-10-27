Under Over from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Since the launch of Bluegrass Today in 2011, no artist has more consistently reached the top of our Weekly Airplay chart than Chris Jones with his trusty Night Drivers. Some of his songs have not only been repeat weekly #1s, but also crowned the monthly charts as well.

You may say that’s because of his high visibility here as a humorist, his regular appearances as a host on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, or his constant touring all over the world. But that doesn’t explain why bluegrass radio loves his music. Maybe he just writes great songs, adeptly recorded by his talented band and rendered with his comfortable and familiar voice that resonates with people at multiple levels. Just maybe.

His latest single with Mountain Home Music is a clever song titled Under Over, which Jones says is about closing the door on things you want to be rid of.

“I have no idea where the phrase ‘file it under over’ came from. It was just one of those things that popped into my head one day. Aside from the play on words, I got to thinking about the idea of filing something away for good, whether it be a bad relationship or an addiction of some kind, and I pictured a file with ‘over’ on the tab.

I’ve been friends with songwriter and bluegrass broadcaster Terry Herd for many years, and he’s written all sorts of award-winning and hit bluegrass songs with a range of writers, but we had never written one together, and it’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

We discussed the song concept together when I was at his house in Nashville, and we got right to work on it. He was the one who came up with the phrase ‘in a little box of pain,’ which I think is my favorite part of the song. The uptempo, straight ahead bluegrass approach really fit with the uplifting feeling of filing something negative away and moving on.”

Jones plays guitar and sings the lead, with support from the Night Drivers in the studio. Mark Stoffel is on mandolin, Grace van’t Hof on banjo, and Jon Weisberger on bass. Grace and Mark sing harmony, and guests Carley Arrowood on fiddle and Tony Creasman on percussion round out the ensemble.

Is this another #1? Listen and see what you think.

Under Over is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.