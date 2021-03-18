Uncle Phil’s Throwback Thursdays on Facebook

Did you know that Phil Leadbetter, lifetime grasser, noted reso-guitarist, and everybody’s favorite Uncle Phil, hosts a weekly video podcast online?

It’s true! Every Thursday evening Phil goes live on Facebook for Uncle Phil’s Throwback Thursdays. Each session finds him answering questions from the live audience, sharing stories from his long bluegrass touring career, and interviewing a special guest artist on the show. Phil is among the most natural storytellers you will ever meet, and can spin an anecdote with the very best of them. His calming voice belies his wicked sense of humor, and it’s not likely that Leadbetter has forgotten a funny story across his many years.

The show goes live at 8:00 p.m. (EDT), and it’s always a great time. Tonight’s guest is a very special one, John Cowan, late of New Grass Revival and current bassist for The Doobie Brothers. John and Phil will discuss the great music that came from NGR starting in the 1970s, up to the time when they disbanded in 1989. Phil is sure to prompt Cowan about the band going into the International Bluegrass Hall of Fame last year, and all the great music he has made since ’89 on his own, with the Doobies, and in conjunction with others like Darren & Brooke Aldridge.

Simply log in to Facebook, and go to Phil’s personal Facebook page to see the show at 8:00.

All past shows are archived on Facebook, and some are also shared on YouTube, like this interview from last month with Phil’s good friend, actor David Keith. David grew up in Knoxville just as Leadbetter did, and came to widespread attention in the 1982 film, An Officer and a Gentlemen. Readers are likely to recognize him from a number of other popular movies and television programs, and bluegrass fans may recall his cameo in Ricky Skaggs’ Country Boy video.

Enjoy…

Don’t forget to tune in tonight for Phil with John Cowan.