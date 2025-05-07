Uncle Jake from Dale Ann Bradley

Veteran bluegrass headliner Dale Ann Bradley has a new single today with Pinecastle Records, a song she wrote as a tribute to a relative who served as a deep influence on her life.

Titled Uncle Jake, it’s a true life story of Bradley’s own uncle, a good and faith-filled man who was raised in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, and returned there to live off the grid after retiring from a factory job in town. She also remembers Jake as a skilled woodworker, who created beautiful pieces that are still treasured by the family.

Dale Ann says that she set out to faithfully represent his character in song.

“This song is very close to my heart. My Uncle Jake was one of those people who lived a simple, honest life — the kind you don’t forget. I wanted to capture his spirit, his kindness, and the life he lived on his own terms. I hope listeners feel the love and respect I have for him through every word and note.”

Assisting in the studio were Tony Wray on guitar, banjo, mandolin, and bass, and Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar.

Uncle Jake is the sort of tender-hearted ballad we would all love to compose for a parent or relation that inspired us when we were young.

Have a listen…

Uncle Jake is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.