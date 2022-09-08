Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to new location

Uncle Dave Macon Days, the popular two-day bluegrass, old time, and roots festival in Murfreesboro, TN, has announced a new location for the 2022 event.

Roots music lovers in middle Tennessee have looked towards Uncle Dave Macon Days as the official end of the festival season each year, taking place the first weekend in October. There may be some fall chill in the air, but the music is sure to be hot with performances by The Cleverlys, The Glade City Rounders, Uncle Shefflo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, and several others.

The new home for the festival, which celebrates the music and it of its namesake, will be The Fountains of Gateway in Murfreesboro, a 31-acre office, hotel, and retail development in Rutherford County, roughly 30 minutes from Nashville. All of the music is free of charge on Friday October 7 and Saturday the 8th.

Food, drink, and crafts vendors will be on site for both days.

This year’s festival will be the 44th running of Uncle Dave Macon Days. Things started out quite humbly in 1978 when a small group of old time musicians played out on the lawn of the courthouse, and for some time the event remained downtown. But as more and more people have discovered this family style festival, organizers have been forced to move several times.

Ben Wilson, Director of Uncle Dave Macon Days says that, “It is my privilege to announce that the 2022 Uncle Dave Macon Days will be held at the beautiful venue, The Fountains of Murfreesboro. In addition, Uncle Dave Macon Days will be free to the public. It will be our gift to the community for all the years of support.”

Murfreesboro took the name for the fest from the fact that Uncle Dave himself once operated a freight hauling business from Murfreesboro to Woodbury, TN called The Macon Midway Mule and Mitchell Wagon Transportation Company, starting in 1900. This was two decades before his career in entertainment began.

Full details about the 2022 Uncle Dave Macon Days can be found online.