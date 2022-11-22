Tyler Jackson, Tori Jones wed

Skip to content
Music has brought another couple to the altar. Banjoist of North Carolina’s
Drive Time, Tyler Jackson, married fiddler/mandolinist, Tori Jones, formerly of Sweet Potato Pie, on November 6 in Boonville, NC.
The couple officially met in Nashville while attending the 2020 SPBGMA gathering.
“We didn’t really talk much until right before I went in the hospital,” Tyler, who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2020, shared. “The support she showed me throughout the time had a large part in my recovery. She has been the answer to countless prayers.”
Tori pointed out, “I knew I had found a keeper.”
Their wedding included current and former band mates. Former Sweet Potato Pie pickers, Katie Springer Koerner and Madeleine Baucom Carnes, provided music as the bridal party entered. One of Tori’s music students, Izzy Yarborough, played fiddle as the bride came down the aisle. Groomsmen included Drive Time’s Bailey Coe, Austyn Howell, Austin Koerner, and former member, Grayson Tuttle.
Tyler said, “We were so blessed to have so many friends and family there with us, both musical and otherwise. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us together, and we look forward to where this road will lead us.”
The Jacksons will make their home in Kernersville, NC. No doubt they will be making beautiful music together.
Congratulations Tyler and Tori!
