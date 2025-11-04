Tyler Griffith leaving Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Tyler Griffith, bass player with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, has announced that he will be leaving his position with the band.

Griffith has been in music most of his life, growing up around his family’s bluegrass group. He’s proficient on several of the common bluegrass instruments, and is even married to another bass player!

You may have also seen him with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper where he worked for eight years, or during time with Jeff Parker & Colin Ray, The Farm Hands, or the Tennessee Bluegrass Band.

In this statement, Tyler shares his thoughts about this change, and his plans for the future.

“As the seasons turn from fall into winter, I find that the season of my own life is changing as well. Following the recent resignation of two members of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, I have made the decision—after much consideration—to step away from my role as the band’s bassist and tenor singer. While this chapter is closing, I plan to continue pursuing my passion in the music industry, and am excited about the possibility of returning to the road full-time when the right opportunity comes along.

The past few years have been an incredible part of my musical journey. Traveling the world with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run—from mainland Europe, Scandinavia, and Ireland to Canada and across the continental United States—has been an unforgettable experience. I want to thank Seth, Mason, Anthony, and Carter for the opportunities, memories, and camaraderie we’ve shared. I also want to extend my gratitude to Max Silverstein, Chevy Watson, and Colton Powers, who departed the band a year ago, for the adventures and friendship we built together during our time with Midnight Run.

One of the highlights of my career has been recording on the Coming on Strong album—if you haven’t given it a listen yet, I encourage you to check it out!

I’m currently working on a solo album and plan to release it in the near future. I look forward to seeing everyone down the road and discovering what the next season of life brings.

If you’re in need of bass, vocal, or guitar work, don’t hesitate to reach out—and as always, ‘Let’s Pick!'”

There’s no doubt that this talented musician will be in another gig soon. Best of luck Tyler!