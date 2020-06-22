Two Timer from Nick Chandler & Delivered

Skip to content
615 Hideaway Records has released a new single from Nick Chandler & Delivered, ahead of their upcoming album Inside The Lines, expected next month.
Two Timer is a hard-driving number with the familiar themes of heartbreak and betrayal. But with its upbeat melody and fast-paced sound, this one draws out a smile rather than a frown. It comes from the pen of Chandler, who was chosen for the 2020 IBMA Songwriter Showcase with their previous single, Big Bill Johnson.
Nick says that he hopes everyone will enjoy the new track.
“We are so happy that our label encourages us to put new music often, especially with all of the canceled shows we have experienced. We think that everyone will love
Two Timer as much as they do Big Bill Johnson.”
Have a listen in this preview video prepared by the label.
Two Timer should be available soon wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get it now at AirPlay Direct.
Inside The Lines is scheduled for a July 24 release.
