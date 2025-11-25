Two or More video from Rrinaco

Rebel Records has produced a music video for their latest single with Rrinaco, Two or More.

The oddly-named outfit is a sort of alter ego for Corrina Rose Logston Stephens, fiddler and vocalist with arch-traditionalist grassers High Fidelity. She created it to record songs she writes that wouldn’t fit the band’s trademark style, and the music has found a good many avid listeners through a debut album, Little Songs.

Two or More is a reflection on a well-known line of Scripture, Matthew 18:20 to be exact, where Jesus expresses the fact that he will be present among any gathering of two or more people praying in his name.

Corrina says that the song got its start from a moment of prayer she shared with her good friend, Laura Ray, like Stephens a Nashville-based player and singer.

“One day after we’d been hanging out and ended our time together with a little prayer, Laura exclaimed, ‘Two or more, man!’ I knew she was referencing a Scripture spoken by Jesus that refers to gathering together and Him being present, and right then this song started stirring in me. I ended up doing a deep dive into that phrase and everywhere in the Bible that it appears. Instead of trying to explain the sense of comfort, reassurance, and security that I felt in that moment when Laura said it, I ended up just letting it speak for itself, and this song is the result.”

She plays fiddle and sings the lead, supported by her husband, Jeremey, on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, P.J. George on bass, and Kevin Buchanan on percussion.

The music video was created by Warren Swann, who has filmed and edited previous work by Stephens and the band, based on a concept that Corrina had developed.

Upon seeing the finished video, she said…

“The song has always felt like a traveling song to me, and I love that the video really depicts a sense of journey, friendship, and fellowship, underpainted by the sense that something – or Someone – even greater connects it all.”

It’s lovely visually, and the music is superb as well!

Have a look/listen.

Two or More, and the full Little Songs album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.