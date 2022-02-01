Two new tracks from Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

With the new year upon us and a changed lineup behind him, Terry Baucom is showcasing the latest edition of The Dukes of Drive with a pair of new releases.

The Dukes now feature Will Clark on mandolin and lead vocals, and Clint Coker on guitar. Joe Hannabach remains on bass with Baucom behind the banjo.

This two-sided single features familiar aspects of traditional bluegrass, an uptempo number with a bluesy kind of drive, and a grassy Gospel song.

First up is Hello Blues, written by Aaron Bibelhauser and Mark Brinkman, that brings back a chord progression and a banjo lick that long time fans of Bauc’s will recognize from his early days with Boone Creek. It also serves as a fine introduction to Will and Clint, who both shine on this cut.

If I Don’t Lose My Fire comes to the band from Eric Gibson and Trey Hensley, who wrote this mountain Gospel song about holding on to your faith. Clark again sings the lead, with harmonies provided by Terry and Cindy Baucom.

Both of these new Baucom singles are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find them at AirPlay Direct.