Two new singles from Tommy Webb

Tommy Webb – photo © B Chord Photography

615 Hideaway Records has two new singles this month for Kentucky grasser Tommy Webb. One is a Webb original, and the other a gospel favorite.

Daddy Was The Backbone is one Tommy wrote about growing up country poor in eastern Kentucky. It shares several of his memories of childhood, and reflects on how hard his mom and dad worked to provide for their family.

With Webb on guitar and lead vocal, additional support comes from Ron Stewart on mandolin and fiddle, who also produced the track with Buddy Young, and Harold Nixon on bass.

Also now available from Webb is a new cut of Honey In The Rock, one that should be familiar to most folks who follow gospel music. It was recorded with the same personnel, with Tommy also adding his clawhammer banjo.

Ron Stewart, who produced both tracks, shared what makes Webb’s music so memorable.

“Tommy Webb is one of those rare ‘Down to Earth, No Sugar Coating’ talents that comes along once in a grand while that grabs you and makes you listen.”

Both Daddy Was The Backbone and Honey In The Rock from Tommy Webb are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.