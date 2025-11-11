Two new singles from The Carl Bentley Band

Eastern Kentucky native Carl Bentley is a dedicated bluegrass singer and songwriter, plying his trade now in Indiana, where he relocated some years ago. A survivor in the truest sense of the word, Carl spent six months in recovery from a severe auto accident as a young man, and has never lost the lessons he learned during that time.

With his Carl Bentley Band, he has two new singles to share, both from their New Brand of Misery album released earlier this year.

First up is the Jim Reeves classic, I’ve Lived A Lot in My Time, with Bentley on guitar and lead vocal, Josh Coffey on banjo and harmony vocal, Caleb Garrett on bass and harmony vocal, and Jon Crouch on mandolin. It’s super straight bluegrass.

Check it out.

Johnson County Line is one of Carl’s songs, which shows the emotional range in his voice to good effect on this song about a young man, recently married, who goes off to war. As we hear the story unfold, the soldier learns of the birth of his child, but tragedy intervenes before they can meet.

Have a listen.

Johnson County Line, I’ve Learned A Lot in My Time, and the full New Brand of Misery album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and on audio CD directly from the artists.

Radio programmers will find all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.