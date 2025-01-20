Two new singles from Steve Bruce and the Steve Bruce Band

Banjo pickin’ pastor Steve Bruce and his family band have released a pair of singles, one from their bluegrass gospel EP, A Family Tradition, and one from Steve’s most recent banjo album, What I Know Now.

Both are originals written within the band, the first, The Far Country, is a banjo tune Steve has composed, and the other, Don’t Wait, comes from his son Andrew, who supplies guitar and vocals in the band.

Let’s have a listen to The Far Country, with Steve on banjo, Ron Stewart on fiddle, Glen Duncan on mandolin, and Andrew Bruce on guitar and bass.

The Steve Bruce Band performs on Don’t Wait, with Steve again on banjo, Andrew on guitar and lead vocal, Steve’s daughter Whitney Alderman on harmony vocals, her husband Lukus on bass, their daughter, Eden Alderman, on fiddle, and Bob Powell on mandolin.

Both The Far Country and Don’t Wait are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.