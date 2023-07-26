Two new singles from Rock Hearts

Rock Hearts with Jonathan Edwards in the studio

615 Hideaway Records has released a pair of new singles for Rock Hearts, who are quickly becoming New England’s favorite bluegrass group. The band boats five experienced veterans of the music scene up north who are currently expanding their reach all across the US.

One of these new releases is their take on Don’t Cry Blue, originally recorded by singer/songwriter Jonathan Edwards in 1971. It was one of two songs on Edwards debut album that he had not written, both of those, including Don’t Cry Blue, from Malcolm McKinney. That original cut had a decidedly grassy feel, and the song had since been covered by a number of bluegrass artists, including Lonesome River Band and Savage Hearts. Edwards even cut a grassed up version himself with Emmylou Harris and Seldom Scene.

The Rock Hearts single not only continues this bluegrass tradition, it brings Edwards together with the band for a duet arrangement where Jonathan trades verses with guitarist Alex MacLeod. Support comes from regular bandmates Joe Deetz on banjo, Billy Thibodeau on mandolin, Rick Brodsky on bass, and Austin Scelzo on fiddle. Edwards sings both lead and baritone harmony.

Check it out…

This collaboration led to Jonathan Edwards joining Rock Hearts at the recent Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival in Maine on another song he had recorded, Jimmie Rodgers’ Travelin’ Blues.

The second single from Rock Hearts also comes from their upcoming 615 Hideaway album, Wanderlust, and is likewise a duet, this time with Dale Ann Bradley, on Driving Nails. This gospel number was written by Bruce Carroll, Mickey Hiter, and Kevin Thomas, and recorded by Carroll back in 1987. It tells the story of the Crucifixion through the eyes of Mary, Jesus’ mother, who listened to the sound of the nails being driven into his hands and feet.

In an interesting side note, Scelzo tells us that the once the band decided to record this song, Deetz had a dream where MacLeod sang it in a duet with Bradley. So they reached out to see if she would do it, and she readily agreed. Dale Ann even shared the stage with Rock Hearts at the Jennybrook festival, where they sang this one together live.

Check out the single…

Both new singles from Rock Hearts will be available soon from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find them at AirPlay Direct.