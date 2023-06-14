Two new singles from Nick Chandler & Delivered

Pinecastle Records has a pair of new singles from Silver Bird, their latest project for Nick Chandler & Delivered. They weren’t sure whether to release a new secular track or a gospel song, so they did both!

Chandler says that he is happy to share these tracks with both listeners and radio.

“I am so proud to release these two songs. For So Many Years is right in the Nick Chandler & Delivered vein. It’s an upbeat love song with harmony and music that is so fun to play. I am especially proud to release Lonely Road, written by our own Gary Trivette. Gary is an accomplished songwriter and I’m excited to release this gospel tune which features Gary on lead vocals. We hope you all enjoy them.”

Let’s first have a look at For So Many Years, written by JC Davis and Grady Series, a heartbreak song delivered in a tried and true traditional bluegrass style. With Nick on lead vocal and mandolin, support comes from regular bandmates Jamie Sparks on banjo, Bobby Powell on guitar, and Gary Trivette on bass.

Have a listen…

And here’s Gary with Lonely Road, a prayer for assistance in life.

Check it out…

Both Lonely Road and For So Many Years are available now, along with the full Silver Bird album, from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the band.