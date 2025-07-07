Two new singles from Nick Chandler & Delivered

Pinecastle Records is really sharing the love this week with two new singles from North Carolina’s Nick Chandler & Delivered, both written by beloved figures in bluegrass, country, and gospel music.

First up is Hazel Creek, a previously unrecorded song from Tom T and Dixie Hall, which sets new lyrics to the tune of the old time favorite, Shady Grove. Chandler kicks it off on mandolin and sings the lead, supported by bandmates Spencer Atkinson on guitar, Jake Burrows on banjo, and Gary Trivette on bass.

Check it out.

Also newly-released for Delivered is Follow The Leader, not the Don Reno banjo classic, but a lovely gospel number written by Dottie Rambo and recorded by The Rambos in 1977. Bluegrass fans may recall a cover by The Whites a few years later.

Nick and Co. give it a nice four part harmony treatment, also with a mandolin kick.

Have a listen.

Both Follow The Leader and Hazel Creek are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for them to also appear on the next Nick Chandler & Delivered album with Pinecastle, currently being recorded.