Two new singles from Don Rigsby

RBR Entertainment has released not one, but two new singles for Don Rigsby, an uptempo grasser and a contemplative gospel number. Both were written by Rigsby in collaboration with RBR President Billy Droze.

Cold Ashes is a straight up grass tune that Don says shows perfectly the value of a good co-writer.

“Cold Ashes is to me a classic driving bluegrass song that all artists are looking for. I’m tickled to have it. The bridge that Billy added after we’d already written it is a game changer. A stroke of creativity at its best.”

And Billy tells how this one left its mark.

“Cold Ashes is about an old love that no longer sparks a flame. Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve, wish I knew then what I know now kind of tune. Literally seconds after we wrote this song, I tripped over my tractor box blade and have a huge scar from it. I can’t help but think of this song when I hear it or see the scar. I’ve got the scars to prove that I was a part of this one.”

It’s a fast moving song where Don really shows off his impressive vocal chops, with an interesting arrangement that features multiple key changes. Support comes from Scott Vestal on banjo, Jason Roller on guitar, Tim Crouch on mandolin and fiddle, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Greg Martin on bass.

Check it out…

We get a complete change of pace with When Jesus Calls My Name, a traditional gospel song which Droze says is “about the humbling feeling of the beckoning that only comes from God.”

Don feels like this one will rise from its humble origins.

“When Jesus Calls My Name was written one night in Nashville. It was a little place, sort of out of the way, next to the airport. Billy had it started. I added scriptural things to it. It has really been well received every time I have played it.”

It was recorded with the same studio musicians.

Have a listen…

Both of these new songs are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.