Two new singles from David Parmley

David Parmley is not one to let grass grow under his feet. Just a month after releasing his latest album, So What’d I Miss, with 615 Hideaway Records, and a week after being inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame as an original member of the Bluegrass Cardinals, David has a pair of new singles available today from his next project, a tribute to the Cardinals, expected in 2026.

Cardinal Tradition (Now & Then) is set to be a superstar album, with contributions from multiple former Cardinals, as well as artists who have influenced or affected Parmley during his career. They will recut some of the classic songs from the band’s 18 albums, with some new material as well that David thinks would have fit the Cardinal vibe when they were together.

First up is Jerry Reed’s You Took All The Ramblin’ Out of Me, which David sang with the Cardinals on their Livin’ in the Good Old Days album.

David says that he loves this one, and sings it still on his live shows.

“This song is about finding happiness when you find the right partner in life. I picked it because I’ve always been a Jerry Reed fan. I recorded this song for the first time in 1978 with the Bluegrass Cardinals. I like the swing rhythm to this song.”

Helping out are Scott Vestal on banjo, Jacob Burleson on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Randy Kohrs on rest-guitar, and Evan Winsor on bass. Singing harmony are two former Cardinals, Larry Stephenson and Don Rigsby.

Check it out.

Also released today is a new gospel number from Rick Lang and Jack Shannon called No Empty Chairs in Heaven. It’s very much in the style which David has specialized in singing over the years, likely to join the list of songs that are hollered out everywhere he appears.

He said that it fits right in.

“This is a new gospel song about meeting your friends and family in heaven. The first time I heard this song when my buddy, Rick Lang sent me the demo, it sounded like a song that I would have recorded with the Bluegrass Cardinals. It’s perfect for this project.”

The track was recorded with the same studio band.

Have a listen.

Both of these new singles from 615 Hideaway Records are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact the label directly for broadcast copies of the track.