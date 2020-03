Two new singles from Darren Nicholson

Darren Nicholson, mandolinist and vocalist with Balsam Range, has released a pair of singles in advance of an upcoming full-length solo project.

Long known for his outsized personality and sense of humor, in addition to his demonstrated musical abilities, Darren introduces a pair of new songs this year, both of which have debuted recently on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

Here’s a taste of both…

First up is one called $100, written by Chris Coole, that spins a story that will be familiar to anyone who has tied to earn a living playing small clubs.

Also released recently is Any Highway, one that Darren wrote alongside Charles Humphrey from Songs From The Road Band. It shows Nicholson’s fondness and talent for traditional country singing.

Both singles are available now on popular download and streaming sites, as well as CD Baby. Radio programmers can get both at AirPlay Direct.