Two new singles from Daniel Grindstaff

Banjo man Daniel Grindstaff has occupied a lot of space on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart of late. His instrumental, Finnland, is making its second run, and his previous single, Forever Young, sung by Paul Brewster and Dolly Parton, stayed atop the chart for several weeks.

This week Bonfire Music Group has released two new tracks from Daniel, one a gospel song, Child of the King, sung by Jeff Tolbert, and the other a recut of a Del Reeves classic, Looking At The World Through A Windshield, featuring Trey Hensley. Of course we have Grindstaff’s banjo punctuating both as he had done for years in support of Bobby Osborne, Jim & Jesse, and Merle Monroe.

Both will be part of his Heroes & Friends album, due on May 17, which allows Daniel to pay tribute to some of his favorite players, and get to work with them at the same time.

Let’s look first at Looking At The World Through A Windshield, which Daniel says he was sure would make a good grasser.

“I’ve always been a big fan of classic country and Del Reeves. I felt this song would be a great tune to showcase some fun picking and singing.

The first person that came to mind was my friend, Trey Hensley. I’ve known Trey for many years, as we’re are both from here in east Tennessee. He is one of the most versatile, studied, and soulful vocalists and guitarists I’ve worked with. Trey has a great balance in tipping his hat to the pioneers while also making his own distinctive mark. I think the listeners will hear that shine through on this track!”

With Trey on guitar and Daniel on banjo, further assistance comes from Andy Leftwich on mandolin, Derek Deakins on fiddle, John Swift on reso-guitar, and Kent Blanton on bass. John Meador adds harmony to Hensley’s vocal.

Check it out…

In a totally different setting, here’s Child of the King, a waltz time number with multiple fiddles.

Daniel tells us that this is a favorite gospel song for him, and that he is delighted that his friend from Primitive Road agreed to sing it.

“Child of the King is a very special song to me and my family. It is a staple song at our church and I love the message. It’s a true honor to have my friend and brother Jeff Tolbert sing this track. My hope is that his heartfelt vocals are a blessing to those who hear this song just as they were to me.”

Stephen Burwell plays the double fiddles, with Tolbert on mandolin and lead vocals. John Doss plays guitar with Kent Blanton on bass. Daniel and Mike Rogers sing harmony.

Have a listen…

Both of these new singles can be found now at popular download and streaming services online, and for radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.