Two new singles from Carl Bentley

Indiana bluegrass singer and songwriter Carl Bentley has a pair of singles to share, taken from his current album, New Brand of Misery.

That’s a mighty lonesome title, and Carl has the story to go along with it. Raised in eastern Kentucky, he found his love for bluegrass music, began singing while still a teen, and started performing around his home during his high school years. But as a young man he endured a terrible automobile accident, nearly losing his life after being unconscious for a week following an airlift to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

His life was spared, but Carl found that when his tracheotomy tube was removed, he was unable to speak. So he faced a daunting physical and emotional recovery, with additional surgeries, as he learned to walk, talk, and sing again. That’s not something you’ll ever forget, and he cherishes the fact that he can still pursue his love for bluegrass music.

Living now in Indiana, Bentley performs with his Carl Bentley Band, which includes Carl on guitar and lead vocals, Josh Coffey on banjo, Jon Crouch on mandolin, and Caleb Garrett on bass.

The first of his two releases is one called 90 Degrees in Dallas, a song Carl wrote about love and tragedy.

Carl is also offering Grandpa’s Moonshine as a single, another of his original songs, which he says comes from true life.

“My grandpa Orban Moore (‘Orb’) made moonshine all his life – a hard working coal miner that did what he could to make the ends meet for his family. I wrote the song to tell the story of not just the moonshine, but how he used the craft of making corn liquor to feed his family during the hard times.”

Produced Ron Stewart adds fiddle on this track.

90 Degrees in Dallas and Grandpa’s Moonshine, plus the full New Brand of Misery album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. The album can also be purchased for download directly from the artist online.