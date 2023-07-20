Two new singles from Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run

Turnberry Records has a pair of new singles for rising bluegrass artists Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run, taken from their upcoming debut album with the label. They have chosen to release a secular song, written by Bailey, and a gospel number from Mark “Brink” Brinkman, Terry Foust, and Mike Evans.

First up is Pride of Appalachia, which Bailey says he composed to share the heritage of his family in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

“Pride of Appalachia is a song that I wanted to write for the rest of the world to feel what it was like to be Appalachian. The Cherokee and various other Native Americans, as well as the Scotch-Irish immigrants, had such an influence over the dialect and the culture, and I wanted people to be able to live in Appalachia through song.”

Caleb, on guitar and lead vocals, is supported by his Paine’s Run bandmates Wyatt Wood on guitar, Chandler Beavers on mandolin, Brandon Kyle on bass, Merl Johnson on fiddle, and Rob Slusser on banjo. Chad Darou sits in on reso-guitar and baritone vocal, with Wood handling the tenor.

Check it out…

On the flip side we have Hard Working Country Preacher Man, whose title pretty much describes the song. It shares the life of a man who farms all week, and then rides out to share the Word of God on Sundays, before returning to his labors again to start it all over again. It is well served here by Bailey’s mountain singing style.

Caleb says that he is quite proud of this recording, made again with his touring group.

“It was such an honor to be able to record one of Brink’s songs. Having a 5-time IBMA nominee for Songwriter of the Year pitch you a song is special, but to be able to cut it and have it as the debut gospel release for this project, is truly an honor. We got a great studio cut, and I’m certain our fans will be enjoying this song for quite some time.”

Have a listen…

Both of Caleb Bailey’s new singles are available now from popular download and streamings services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.