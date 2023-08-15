Two new re-issues from CMH Records

Posted on by John Lawless

CMH Records, who had recorded a great deal of classic bluegrass music in their day, have recently released a pair of remastered classics that should be of interest to any serious bluegrass lover.

First up is the digital reissue of The Don Reno Story, originally recorded in 1976 by Don Reno & Bill Harrell & The Tennessee Cut-Ups. CMH is making this two-LP set available for streaming and download for the first time, which includes almost two dozen Don Reno hits, freshly recorded in ’76, including many from the Reno & Smiley era.

Included are:

  1. Charlotte Breakdown
  2. Just a Phone Call Will Do
  3. Bringin’ in the Georgia Mail
  4. Little Rock Getaway
  5. The Lord’s Last Supper
  6. I’m Using My Bible for a Roadmap
  7. Reno Ride
  8. I’m the Talk of the Town
  9. (I’m Gone) Long Gone
  10. Gold Digger
  11. Country Boy Rock and Roll
  12. I Know You’re Married But I Love You Still
  13. Dixie Breakdown
  14. I Couldn’t Win
  15. He’s Coming Back to Earth Again
  16. Remington Ride
  17. Don’t Let Your Sweet Love Die
  18. Trail of Sorrow
  19. Limehouse Blues
  20. My Mother’s Bible

The Don Reno Story is now available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPLay Direct.

Also newly available digitally is Songs That Made The Juke Box Play by Mac Wiseman, originally released in 1980. This was Mac’s foray into western swing, and finds him tackling 22 standards from that repertoire, complete with swing-style accompaniment. His vocal style is the same as it ever was, and Wiseman fans will surely enjoy diving into this album which shows a different side of the master.

Included are:

  1. Bubbles In My Beer
  2. Slipping Around
  3. I Wish I Had Never Seen Sunshine
  4. Home In San Antone
  5. My Mary
  6. No Letter Today
  7. Yesterday’s Girl
  8. Love Letters In The Sand
  9. I Love You Because
  10. Time Changes Everything
  11. Worried Mind
  12. Drivin’ Nails In My Coffin
  13. Waltz Across Texas
  14. It Makes No Difference Now
  15. Divorce Me C.O.D.
  16. Born To Lose
  17. I Wonder How The Old Folks Are At Home
  18. The Wild Side Of Life
  19. Oklahoma Hills
  20. (Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You
  21. Live And Let Live
  22. One Has My Name, The Other Has My Heart

It is likewise offered to radio via AirPlay Direct.

