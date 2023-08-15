Two new re-issues from CMH Records

CMH Records, who had recorded a great deal of classic bluegrass music in their day, have recently released a pair of remastered classics that should be of interest to any serious bluegrass lover.

First up is the digital reissue of The Don Reno Story, originally recorded in 1976 by Don Reno & Bill Harrell & The Tennessee Cut-Ups. CMH is making this two-LP set available for streaming and download for the first time, which includes almost two dozen Don Reno hits, freshly recorded in ’76, including many from the Reno & Smiley era.

Included are:

Charlotte Breakdown Just a Phone Call Will Do Bringin’ in the Georgia Mail Little Rock Getaway The Lord’s Last Supper I’m Using My Bible for a Roadmap Reno Ride I’m the Talk of the Town (I’m Gone) Long Gone Gold Digger Country Boy Rock and Roll I Know You’re Married But I Love You Still Dixie Breakdown I Couldn’t Win He’s Coming Back to Earth Again Remington Ride Don’t Let Your Sweet Love Die Trail of Sorrow Limehouse Blues My Mother’s Bible

The Don Reno Story is now available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPLay Direct.

Also newly available digitally is Songs That Made The Juke Box Play by Mac Wiseman, originally released in 1980. This was Mac’s foray into western swing, and finds him tackling 22 standards from that repertoire, complete with swing-style accompaniment. His vocal style is the same as it ever was, and Wiseman fans will surely enjoy diving into this album which shows a different side of the master.

Included are:

Bubbles In My Beer Slipping Around I Wish I Had Never Seen Sunshine Home In San Antone My Mary No Letter Today Yesterday’s Girl Love Letters In The Sand I Love You Because Time Changes Everything Worried Mind Drivin’ Nails In My Coffin Waltz Across Texas It Makes No Difference Now Divorce Me C.O.D. Born To Lose I Wonder How The Old Folks Are At Home The Wild Side Of Life Oklahoma Hills (Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You Live And Let Live One Has My Name, The Other Has My Heart

It is likewise offered to radio via AirPlay Direct.