Two new little Grascals in July

Last month was a joyous one for the Grascals family, as two members of the band, guitarist/vocalist John Bryan and fiddler Jamie Harper, welcomed new baby boys!

Jackson Oliver Bryan came first, born to John and Ashlynn Bryan on July 5 at 7:32 a.m. in Wilkesboro, NC. He weighed in at 7 lbs 13 oz, stretching out to 21.75”. Jackson was welcomed home by his big brother, Arlie.

Then on July 31, Stetson Tate Harper was born to Jamie and Lakyn Harper at 4:29 p.m. in Lebanon, TN. He made his appearance at an even 7 lbs, and 20” long. He is Jamie and Lakyn’s first child.

Moms and babies are both home and well, with proud new dads to attend them.

Many congratulations to the Bryans and the Harpers, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to both Jackson and Stetson!