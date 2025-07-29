Two new armrest designs from Banjolit

Banjolit, the innovative Czech company manufacturing accessories for bluegrass and acoustic musicians, has introduced a pair of new arm rest designs for banjo and mandolin as they celebrate their 10th anniversary this month.

Their Dr. Arm arm rest for banjo was one of their first product releases, offering a smooth piece of carefully-shaped tone wood for the arm rest surface, while still allowing the frame to attach to the bracket hooks as is customary. These were not only more aesthetically pleasing than the plain plated brass part that comes on most banjos, but was also carved to be more comfortable under the forearm as well. Dr. Arm caught on quickly among many banjo players worldwide, especially in the US where they have distribution set up for minimal shipping fees..

A few years later they developed a way to attach a similar product for mandolin that made no permanent modification to the instrument, and left the top free to resonate. This was also swiftly embraced by the mandolin community, especially those who suffer discomfort from the sharp, 90 degree angle where their forearm contacts the joint between the top and side.

Richard Cifersky, Banjolit CEO, has just shared information about his two newest designs: a Mandolin Mini arm rest and a fresh upgrade for their Special Banjo arm rest.

He shared a few words about each:

“We’ve given our popular Special Banjo Armrest a fresh upgrade. It now features a smooth, contoured top that provides natural wrist and arm support, reducing fatigue, and making long sessions more comfortable. The big improvement is the redesigned bottom, which now allows for more flexible positioning around the hoop—so players can adjust it to fit their personal style. This version finally completes the vision I had for this armrest: full support, better comfort, and versatility for every banjo player.

This is a completely new design that I’ve had in mind for years. With the help of my nephew, we finally brought it to life!

The Mandolin Mini is perfectly sized for players who prefer a more compact design, it delivers ergonomic relief without compromising on craftsmanship. We took feedback directly from musicians and built those insights into the final design. It will be available in two wood options: Ebony and Brown Makassar.

While production officially starts in September, it’s already available now for backorder.”

He also teased one other banjo arm rest in the works.

“It’s a unique design focused on players who care deeply about how the armrest connects with the banjo hoop.”

More on that soon.

You can see all the Banjolit arm rests, and their many other products for bluegrass pickers, online.