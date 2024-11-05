Two more upcoming flood relief benefit concerts

There are two more bluegrass benefit shows coming up this month that offer not only some quality entertainment, but a chance to also send relief funds to those suffering from the flooding following Hurricane Helene at the end of September. Both are to be held close to where this tragedy occurred, one in North Carolina and another in Kentucky, will funds raised going to Samaritan’s Purse.

First up on November 9 in Lenoir, NC is a show billed as Music For A Brighter Tomorrow, held at the JE Broyhill Center. Sponsored by MRH Productions, i.e., Milton Harkey, promoter of Bluegrass First Class each year in Asheville, the concert will feature music from The Hutchens, Lindy Bryson, Oliva Jo, Shepherd’s Voice, Small Town Sunday, and the 2020 Voice Winner, Todd Tilghman.

Advance tickets can be purchased online for $40-$50. The show will run from 6:00-10:00 p.m. on the 9th.

Through special arrangements with the artists and venue, all proceeds will be donated to Samaritan’s Purse to assist with their dedicated recovery work for the communities impacted in Western North Carolina.

Then, on November 23 in Prestonburg, KY, two top bluegrass touring acts, Southern Legacy and Authentic Unlimited, are coming together with several special guests to present a disaster relief concert called Banding Together at the Mountain Arts Center, locally known as “The Mac.”

Also appearing on stage with the two headliners will be Larry Cordle, Tim Surrett, Jesse Wells, and Kevin Denney. An opening set of music will be provided by Blue Debut.

Mike Anglin, bassist for Southern Legacy, explained a bit how this Banding Together benefit show came to be.

“It’s hard to process the devastation we’ve seen in pictures and video, but instead of feeling helpless, we decided to take action! Thanks to Don Rigsby’s brilliant idea for a benefit concert, we’re mobilizing our community to support innocent victims of this catastrophe. We’re all parents, and we know how important it is for our kids to feel safe and warm. This could have easily been any of us.

We could have turned this into a three-day festival with the number of musicians eager to help! The outpouring of support has been overwhelming.”

Tickets are available online for $45-$55. Proceeds here will also go directly to Samaritan’s Purse, an organization with an international reputation for delivering disaster aid to whomever, wherever it is needed.

For those unable to attend either concert, but who would like to donate to help those whose lives were shattered by these floods, you can always make a contribution to either Samaritan’s Purse, or the IBMA Trust Fund.

Hat’s off to all involved in arranging these shows!