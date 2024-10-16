Two more hurricane benefits in Tennessee

Here is another pair of benefit shows with proceeds going to assist those who have suffered such personal tragedy following Hurricane Helene. Both are scheduled featuring bluegrass performers, one in Knoxville and the other in Nashville.

On October 22, WDVX radio and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. in Knoxville will host a Pickin’ Up The Pieces concert at the brewery, featuring a dozen of more bluegrass artists assembling to raise money for Mountain Ways, a 501(c)(3) non-profit helping deliver relief directly to those in need in east Tennessee, western North Carolina, and through the affected communities in the southern Appalachian region.

Scheduled to perform from 4:00-10:00 p.m. are the East Tennessee Bluegrass All-Stars which will include Wyatt Ellis, Barry Bales, Alex Leach, Justin Moses, Biscuit Davis, Billy Contreras, along with appearances by special guests Sierra Hull, Cruz Contreras, Tim Stafford, Robinella, Ralph Stanley II, Jay Clark, and more.

QR codes will be posted throughout the outdoor venue to enable donations to Mountain Ways, and those unable to attend can do so online at any time.

Then on October 28, at Nashville’s City Winery, there will be an Appalachian Aid concert organized by Kristy Cox, inspired by the difficulties she witnessed with her band, Grasstime, trying to return to Nashville in the immediate aftermath of the storm. Experiencing multiple road closures in North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee, they heard several evacuation orders via emergency alerts on their phones, and saw several towns completely underwater.

Kristy mentioned that Asheville, NC has been a sort of second home to her for years, saying, “I have so many friends who have been directly impacted by this disaster, and it breaks my heart to see the devastation in the area.”

Grasstime guitarist Robbie Morris, a Virginia native, immediately agreed to help when Cox discussed launching a benefit, as did her booking agent, Brian Swenk of Rockwood Booking Agency. All three have many friends in the areas devastated by Helene, and were eager to assist.

Kristy reached out to City Winery who agreed to serve as host, and she began asking Nashville artists to get on board. Confirmed so far for Appalachian Aid on the 28th are Kristy Cox and Grasstime, Authentic Unlimited, Airshow, Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki, John Cowan, Jim Lauderdale, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Stephen Mougin, Sister Sadie, Kyle Tuttle, with more expected to perform on the show, which starts at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. doors).

Proceeds will be split between the IBMA Trust Fund, who are assisting members of the bluegrass industry who suffered losses in the storm, and Samaritan’s Purse, long known for their fast response to disaster situations, and for making sure that donated funds go to the people in need.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online, and again, those unable to attend can make direct donations to either the IBMA Trust Fund or Samaritan’s Purse via their web sites.

Many thanks to these artists and venues donating their time for those who need so much.