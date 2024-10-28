Two more benefit shows for flood relief

Here is another pair of bluegrass benefit shows specifically for Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in western North Carolina next week.

First up on November 7 in Greensboro, NC there will be a show sponsored by North Carolina Folk Festival featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers and Holler Choir at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The concert begins at 7:30, and 100% of net proceeds will go to the NC Arts Foundation Disaster Relief Fund for western North Carolina.

Tickets are available now online, and those unable to attend can make a donation instead.

Then on November 8, the Darren Nicholson Band will be performing in Cleveland, TN at Strings Across the Mountain, a benefit for people in Canton, NC, where Darren lives, which was especially hard hit by the flooding last month. Located just 17 miles west of Asheville, Canton was just getting back on its feet after flooding in 2021. The damage following Helene was even worse.

Nicholson is running a personal relief effort for his neighbors, raising money through GoFundMe, which he is using to buy, deliver, and set up generators for people up the mountain, as well as clothing, heaters, and whatever else they may need in the aftermath. You really need a local handling such things, as they know where people live, and how to get to them, when the larger charities and government assistance folks don’t.

He tells us that he and his bandmates are all involved in this effort, and that the online crowdfunding campaign has already gone past the $10,000 he hoped to raise by 300%

“We’ve been using the money in our affected areas: Haywood County, Buncombe County, and East Tennessee. This is where we all live. It’s been tragic, but so inspiring to witness everyone pitching in to help.

I cannot say enough about my band mates, Aynsley, Kevin, Avery, and Richard. They’re incredible musicians, but show me every week they’re amazing people too. It’s motivating for me.”

The concert in Cleveland will be held at the Museum and Cultural Center at Five Points on November 8, starting at 6:00 p.m. with a happy hour and social with music from Papaw Odell’s House Band. Darren and crew go on at 7:30.

A donation of $30-$50 is requested, and any amount above $30 is tax deductible. Tickets can be purchased online.

You can also make donations to Nicholson’s GoFundMe online.

Every little bit helps.