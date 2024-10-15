Two flood benefit concerts this week in North Carolina

This week offers two concerts raising funds to assist with the relief efforts for western North Carolina flood victims. Caroline Owens will perform in Lumberton on Thursday night, and a host of artists including Alex Key, Wayne Henderson, and Johnny PayCheck will entertain in Wilkesboro on Saturday beginning at noon.

On October 17, Caroline Owens & New Company will perform a benefit concert, Bluegrass on the Blackwater, in the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theatre in Lumberton, NC. The fundraiser begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

To purchase tickets, call 910-738-4339 or visit the Civic Center online. All proceeds will be donated to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund to help communities recover from Hurricane Helene. With assistance from the United Way of North Carolina, funds generated will provide immediate unmet needs through reimbursements to nonprofits working with disaster survivors. The Carolina Theatre is located at 315 N Chestnut Street in Lumberton, NC.

A three-time IBMA Momentum Vocalist nominee, Owens recorded an album for Skyline Records, and now is a songwriter and newly-signed recording artist for Billy Blue Records of Nashville. She has performed alongside Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, The Isaacs, Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, The Malpass Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge and numerous others. The band features Spencer Stickland on mandolin, Ella Thomas on fiddle, Zak McLamb on bass, Chase Bennett on banjo, and Owens on guitar.

Owens shared a few words about the concert, and the great need in parts of her home state.

“I am beyond devastated for my western North Carolina family and friends, and all of those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. But even in times like these, I’m grateful that we can use the gift of music, to help make a difference.

If you would like to help those experiencing great loss caused by the flood, purchase your tickets today, and come join us for a night of music. ALL proceeds from the night will go to the victims of Hurricane Helene.

I extend my deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to all who are suffering. Let’s pack the night out to help them!”

Then on October 19, Alex Key, a western North Carolina native, will host the Appalachian Aid Music concert in the Wilkes Communications Pavilion in Wilkesboro, NC. The show begins at noon and features Key, John PayCheck, Wayne Henderson & friends, and many others.

Tickets are $20 and available on EventBrite. All proceeds will be distributed through Musicians Mission of Mercy, a 501(c)3 non-profit Christian relief organization centered in the heart of one of the disaster areas, Ashe County, NC. They will collect and distribute the funds where needed across the hurricane-affected region.

The event will also allow free entry to following with proper ID: doctors, nurses, policemen, firefighters, EMS, first responders, linemen, corporate tree removers, and military members. Children 12 and under are also free with, the understanding that a donation is also highly encouraged. Wilkes Communications Pavilion is located at 102 W Main St, Wilkesboro, NC.

Key stressed, “BRING CHAIRS! We are planning on having a tractor/trailer on location to collect donations (canned goods, cold-weather clothing, baby supplies, medications, non-perishables, water, etc.) to send to the mountains. Please make plans to come support this event.”

Concert ticket purchases and donations can make a difference to all those in such need. The music community is always there to support our friends and neighbors.