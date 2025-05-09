Twisted Pine video from Leftover Salmon, featuring Del McCoury

Newgrass pioneers Leftover Salmon have released a music video for their latest single, Twisted Pine, as their latest album, Let’s Party About It, is released today.

The single features guest appearances from superstars Del McCoury, Sam Bush, and Jason Carter, on a new song from founding mandolinist Drew Emmitt, who also sings the lead.

For Emmitt, singing with Del has been among the finest things he’s achieved in the music business.

“Del McCoury and The Del McCoury Band are very near and dear to our hearts, having toured and recorded together on several occasions,. For me, singing with Del has been a highlight of my musical career, he is simply the best bluegrass singer on the planet.

When I wrote Twisted Pine, I had Del in mind to sing it with me, and I am so thankful that it came to fruition. What an honor indeed to have Del on our record once again!

Twisted Pine is my way of writing a bluegrass song that sounds like an old traditional one. To me it’s a metaphor for the changing seasons and life in general.”

Founding partner, guitarist Vince Herman, agrees.

“Having Del McCoury play music with us is a dream come true for us Salmon boys. He’s the band leader of the best bluegrass band on Earth, and I swear the nicest person on the face of the Earth as well. Del’s harmony on this tune really brings on the lonesome. Thanks, Del!”

Also appearing on the track are Vince and Drew’s regular bandmates, Andy Thorn on banjo, Jay Starling on reso-guitar, Greg Garrison on bass, and Alwyn Robinson on drums.

Check it out in this music video which pairs the studio cut with images and footage of Leftover Salmon and Del McCoury on the Grand Ole Opry.

Twisted Pine and the full Let’s Party About It album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Let’s Party About It marks the band’s 35th anniversary, which they celebrated in fine style last month when they sang the National Anthem at Wrigley Field on April 25 before a Cubs game. Another big show is scheduled for May 26, when they’ll appear at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, alongside co-headliners Kitchen Dwellers, and special guests including Bill Payne, Laurie Lewis, Jason Carter, AJ Lee, and several others.

Find out more about Leftover Salmon’s tour schedule by visiting their web site.