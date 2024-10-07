Twisted Pine – Love Your Mind

There are those that may accuse Twisted Pine of tampering with tradition. That may be so, but in the process, the quartet infuses a youthful vibe and an expressive approach that bridges musical boundaries while opening the doors to more mainstream pop appeal. Granted, the group takes considerable liberties as far as the bluegrass blueprint is concerned, especially due to the prominent placement of flute, and the group’s giddy approach. In that regard, Twisted Pine’s effusive vocals and a decidedly youthful vibe distinguish them in general.

The band — which consists of Kathleen Parks on lead vocals and 5-string fiddle, Dan Bui on mandolin and vocals, Chris Sartori on upright bass and vocals, and Anh Phung contributing vocals and the aforementioned flute — offers a pleasing and often playful approach with their sound, with songs such as Start/Stop, Goosebump Feeling, Chanel Perfume, and After Midnight (Nothing Good Happens) making the most prominent impression. The lithe melodies and perky pacing ensure a generally upbeat attitude, but certain songs, like Green Flash (featuring a prominent contribution from Jerry Douglas), A Beautiful Phase, Lonestar, and Knockout Roses put the primary focus on their instrumental acumen, providing proof to the purists that they can also hold to a more rootsy regimen.

Nevertheless, it’s Twisted Pine’s commitment to including a contemporary element in their offerings that distinguish them overall. Their buoyant delivery — as expressed by songs such as A Beautiful Place, and a somewhat surprising take on Frank Zappa’s Peaches en Regalia — add a decided zest and ebullience that underscores their enthusiasm. The combination of imagination and ingenuity easily set them apart.

Again, purists may come away with mixed feelings about the liberties purveyed in the process. After all, this isn’t your parent’s bluegrass band. Ultimately, Love Your Mind from Signature Sounds offers only sparing references to bluegrass’ archival origins. On the other hand, it points the way to possible future potential, breaking the barriers while bringing other audiences into the fold. And if that’s what it takes to spread the word, it can certainly prove to be positive.