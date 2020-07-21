Turner Whaley to Kentucky Just Us

Kentucky Just Us has announced a new guitarist in the band, the first non-family member to perform with them regularly.

The group has consisted of the members of the blended Meador/O’Neal family, brought together by marriage. Things got started with eldest son, John Paul Meador on guitar and step-sister Kacey O’Neal on fiddle. As younger siblings were old enough to be included, Jesse Meador joined on banjo, and Caleb O’Neal on mandolin, with mom Shelane O’Neal on bass.

Now John Paul has taken his leave, and Turner Whaley has come in to play guitar and sing. The 22 year old Pigeon Forge, TN has been a grasser all his life. His father, Jimbo Whaley, was a founder of the popular Tennessee band, Pine Mountain Railroad, and now performs with his own group, Jimbo Whaley and Greenbrier.

Band dad, Terry O’Neal, says that Whaley is fitting in nicely, and offering Kentucky Just Us some new stylistic options.

“Turner is an amazing guitar player and his strong lead and harmony vocals brings great new dynamics to our band. Turner also graduated from the University of Tennessee this past December with a degree in Marketing and is currently working a job in Kodak, TN. Turner has agreed to play with us for the rest of 2020. As with everyone right now the future is uncertain but we are staying positive and hoping that all of this will soon pass. In the meantime we have been working very hard together, and are excited to welcome Turner to our band. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone.”

They have shared this rehearsal video to show everyone that their sound will still hew to the traditional bluegrass sound, as it has been since the beginning.

A new Gospel album, Stand By Me, is expected from Kentucky Just Us on July 27. Pre-orders are available now online.