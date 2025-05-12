Turnberry Records sets up shop near Nashville

Donna Ulisse, Andrea Roberts, Dr. Roy Young, Keith Barnacastle, and Rebekah Speer

with Turnberry Records at their new office space in Lebanon, TN

Turnberry Records has packed up their belongings and inventory, and moved the company offices from Rancho Mirage, CA, where it was founded by Keith Barnacastle, to Lebanon, TN, just outside Nashville.

The move was something of an inevitability, as the rest of the staff, other than Keith, already lived in and around Nashville, as did many of the artists who record for Turnberry. Their new home is set up in a rural location, with spectacular views of the Cumberland River, sure to inspire everyone involved as they toil away.

Barnacastle says that the new spot is perfect.

“Lebanon offers the perfect blend of tranquility and musical richness. Being here allows us to strengthen our connections within the music community, and continue our mission of nurturing exceptional talent.”

That talent includes artists like Junior Sisk, Greg Blake, Donna Ulisse, Deeper Shade of Blue, and Shelton & Williams. Their sister label, Huckleberry Records, boasts of other acts like Caleb Bailey, Jeff Autry, Nu-Blu, Sage & Prairie Wildfire, The Kevin Prater Band, Darren Beachley, Teddy Barneycastle, Rebekah Speer, and Nathan & Chesi Arnett.

Andrea Roberts and Rebekah Speer both work for Turnberry in the region already, and now Keith has set up his home and business in amongst ’em. Also working in the new office is COO Dr. Roy Young.

Keith also shared these photos of their new home.