Tune Up drops for Steve Bruce

Posted on by John Lawless

Steve Bruce, the banjo pickin’ pastor from LaFollette, TN, has released another single from his all-instrumental project, What I Know Now.

Even though all the tracks are banjo tunes, Steve says that they were all inspired by bits of scripture that have particular appeal to him, or that he has preached about in the past.

This latest is one he calls Tune Up, which he says calls to mind the greatest banjo player of all time.

 “It’s a tribute to Flatt and Scruggs, a little bit of tunin’ and a whole lot of pickin’!”

Have a listen…

Tune Up, and the full What I Know Now album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artist.

