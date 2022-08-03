Tuesday at the 25th annual Milan Bluegrass Festival

Tuesday kicked off the “5 for 25” Milan Music Festival with Blake Williams as the MC.

Mark Gaynier has hosted the festival at his KC Campground since becoming the campground owner. He brings top flight talent in for the show.

The first day of “5 fo5 25” featured Special Consensus and the Grascals. Both are veteran bands that are much loved by their audiences.

Greg Cahill has led Special C for 48 years. His unique banjo style leads the band through rock solid Monroe style bluegrass to melodies of the big band era.

The Grascals are led by Danny Roberts and Terry Smith. Terry is ill and not able to makes this week’s shows, so former Grascal Terry Eldridge filled in on bass. The band has a large catalog of Grascal music along with a number of traditional evergreens.

The band was joined by 16 year old Gibson Davis for a couple banjo numbers. Gibson is the son of guitarist Chris Davis, who is a shining light. He keeps the rest of the band smiling!

The remaining four days of the festival bring five great bands each day. The bands range from some of the newest young bands like the Carley Arrowood Band to seasoned veterans like Russell Moore and Rhonda Vincent.

Support your local music venues.