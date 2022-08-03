Tuesday at the 25th annual Milan Bluegrass Festival

Skip to content
Post navigation
Special Consensus at the 25th Anniversary Milan Music Festival – photo © Bill Warren
Tuesday kicked off the “5 for 25”
Milan Music Festival with Blake Williams as the MC.
Mark Gaynier has hosted the festival at his KC Campground since becoming the campground owner. He brings top flight talent in for the show.
The first day of “5 fo5 25” featured Special Consensus and the Grascals. Both are veteran bands that are much loved by their audiences.
Greg Cahill has led Special C for 48 years. His unique banjo style leads the band through rock solid Monroe style bluegrass to melodies of the big band era.
The Grascals are led by Danny Roberts and Terry Smith. Terry is ill and not able to makes this week’s shows, so former Grascal Terry Eldridge filled in on bass. The band has a large catalog of Grascal music along with a number of traditional evergreens.
The band was joined by 16 year old Gibson Davis for a couple banjo numbers. Gibson is the son of guitarist Chris Davis, who is a shining light. He keeps the rest of the band smiling!
The remaining four days of the festival bring five great bands each day. The bands range from some of the newest young bands like the Carley Arrowood Band to seasoned veterans like Russell Moore and Rhonda Vincent.
Support your local music venues.
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<script type="text/javascript">
//----------------------------------------------------------
//------ JAVASCRIPT HOOK FUNCTIONS FOR GRAVITY FORMS -------
//----------------------------------------------------------
if ( ! gform ) {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', function() { gform.scriptsLoaded = true; } );
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', function() { gform.domLoaded = true; } );
var gform = {
domLoaded: false,
scriptsLoaded: false,
initializeOnLoaded: function( fn ) {
if ( gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
fn();
} else if( ! gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', fn );
} else {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', fn );
}
},
hooks: { action: {}, filter: {} },
addAction: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'action', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
addFilter: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'filter', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
doAction: function( action ) {
gform.doHook( 'action', action, arguments );
},
applyFilters: function( action ) {
return gform.doHook( 'filter', action, arguments );
},
removeAction: function( action, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'action', action, tag );
},
removeFilter: function( action, priority, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'filter', action, priority, tag );
},
addHook: function( hookType, action, callable, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined == gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = [];
}
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
if ( undefined == tag ) {
tag = action + '_' + hooks.length;
}
if( priority == undefined ){
priority = 10;
}
gform.hooks[hookType][action].push( { tag:tag, callable:callable, priority:priority } );
},
doHook: function( hookType, action, args ) {
// splice args from object into array and remove first index which is the hook name
args = Array.prototype.slice.call(args, 1);
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action], hook;
//sort by priority
hooks.sort(function(a,b){return a["priority"]-b["priority"]});
hooks.forEach( function( hookItem ) {
hook = hookItem.callable;
if(typeof hook != 'function')
hook = window[hook];
if ( 'action' == hookType ) {
hook.apply(null, args);
} else {
args[0] = hook.apply(null, args);
}
} );
}
if ( 'filter'==hookType ) {
return args[0];
}
},
removeHook: function( hookType, action, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
hooks = hooks.filter( function(hook, index, arr) {
var removeHook = (undefined==tag||tag==hook.tag) && (undefined==priority||priority==hook.priority);
return !removeHook;
} );
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = hooks;
}
}
};
}
</script>
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/tuesday-at-the-25th-annual-milan-bluegrass-festival/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="122"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/tuesday-at-the-25th-annual-milan-bluegrass-festival/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_2" name="ak_js" value="145"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_2" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>