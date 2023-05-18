Mountain Home Music’s latest single from Carley Arrowood demonstrates a different side of her musical personality.

Instead of a tender ballad or a driving bluegrass song, Tsali’s Run shows off this talented young performer’s skills as a fiddler and a tune writer. And combined with a hot group of other young grassers, she’s turned out a memorable track.

Carley says that the tune has its origins in her native western Carolina, and a trip she took with her husband, Daniel Thrailkill, who plays guitar on the single.

“I wrote this tune last summer as a fun attempt at something with a Celtic/bluegrass feel. Little did we know it would come to have a Cherokee title!

Last June, Daniel and I went on our first anniversary trip to Cherokee, NC, and saw Unto These Hills as a part of it. I have a little Cherokee in my veins, and it was so moving to learn more about Tsali, a Cherokee hero who gave up his life to save the rest of his people before the Trail of Tears took place. He and his two oldest sons willingly surrendered to a firing squad after running ‘unto the hills’ to hide. Go see the play if you haven’t!

This tune found its name when we got home from our trip, as we both could just picture Tsali and his boys running through the woods. The studio band was incredible, and Tony Creasman made the song feel extra chilling with his hand drum.

If you listen closely, you’ll hear three subtle crash cymbals as the song closes, and they mimic the sound of the gunshots that marked the bitter but courageous end of Tsali and his boys. Tsali’s Run is so energetic and thrilling to play, and I hope that listeners will love and be moved by it as we are.”

Assisting in the studio were Nick Dumas on mandolin, Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar, and Tabitha Benedict on banjo.

It’s super hot. Have a listen…

Tsali’s Run from Carley Arrowood is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.