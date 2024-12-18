True Tones – Mark Stoffel

Primarily known to listeners as a long time member of Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, mandolinist Mark Stoffel has consistently created new, inventive compositions for his instrument. His third solo release True Tones on Mountain Home Music contains a dozen instrumental pieces, all but one penned by Stoffel.

The opening track, Curious Times, was written during the uncertain period of 2020. This up-tempo tune carries a sense of mystery and wonder throughout its melody. While some of the instrumentalists shift from track to track, there’s still a level of consistency on every selection. Accompanying Stoffel here is Ross Sermons on bass, Gina Furtado on banjo, Chris Luquette on guitar, Niall Murphy on fiddle, and Tony Creasman on drums.

Barnyard Funk is a lively tune that combines elements of bluegrass and disco among other genres. This is a piece that powerfully demonstrates Mark’s technical and improvisational ability on the eight string.

I’m Using My Bible For a Roadmap is the sole standard included on this recording. Known to listeners as a Reno & Smiley classic, Mark interprets it as a smooth, peaceful instrumental. Rob Ickes makes excellent contributions to this tune with his resophonic guitar, as does Alan Bibey, who plays beautiful twin mandolin alongside Stoffel.

Expatriate’s Polka is one of the most captivating tunes on this release. Featuring banjo great Jens Kruger and accordion player Alexander Pape, this piece was written to reflect the journey of immigrating to a new country, as Stoffel states in the album’s liner notes. With shifts in the composition’s key, tempo, and overall mood, this composition does a fine job of articulating that exciting, yet arduous journey.

Slice and Dice is without a doubt the most driving bluegrass composition featured here. This is especially punctuated by the banjo work of Marc Pruett and the bass playing of Marshall Wilborn. Also included on this track is Josh Morrison on guitar, Malia Furtado on fiddle, and Tony Creasman on drums.

The closing track, A House Empty, ends this effort on a somber, sentimental note. With the sound of song birds being heard all throughout the tune, this paints a picture for the listener of Mark’s inspiration to write this piece as he was sitting in the winter garden of his childhood home. Accompanying Stoffel is Nathan Clark George on guitar and keyboard, Elliot George on cello, and Ross Sermons on bass.

True Tones wonderfully encapsulates Mark Stoffel’s abilities as a mandolinist and composer. The liner notes especially give close glimpses into his inspiration for these tunes. Mark is a creative force on the eight string. With each of the twelve tracks having a personal connection to Stoffel, True Tones is an appropriately titled effort.