True Colors and the Test of the Times: Gonna Love Anyway from Louisa Branscomb

Beth Boyer, video engineer, expressed, “working with Louisa is a gift, an experience of living my own fear and hope and determination through the creative process and the song.”

Branscomb described collaborating with Boyer to find the video’s moving visuals. “It was easy because the song itself is a series of images. We didn’t overlay lyrics because the images speak for themselves: the flower, the clouds, the guitar, and other shots of resilience, hope, and joy.”

Asked what makes this video unique, Branscomb shared, “At a time when we need to wear masks, we are also taking off our masks, showing who we really are. Isolation has led us to share our personal worlds from kitchens, not stages. I wanted this to be more unpolished, more human and revealing. It’s hard times like these when true colors come out. It’s risky to live and love anyway.”

Accordingly, Branscomb wove in live footage of the recording session, every day people rising above, and her own vulnerability in hard times. “There are pictures of music with my father about a week before he died, and the destruction of my farm in the 2011 tornado, times I wondered if I could stand the test. Then I remembered the ‘little blue flower hiding there/ doing its thing on a wing and a prayer, it just knew, gotta live anyway.’“

Humanity is reflected in the video and the invitation to find one’s own true colors in the face of fear and risk. It is a call to susceptibility and humanness: “Take the hills, take the curves, take the road for all it’s worth… Live anyway. Love anyway.’ ”

Louisa Branscomb writes songs from her North Georgia farm. The single and the album, Gonna Love Anyway, have charted prominently in both bluegrass and folk music since its mid-2019 release.

Song quotes from Gonna Love Anyway: Louisa Branscomb (lyrics) and Jennifer Strickland (melody).