Troy University MBA focusing on the music industry

For many years, universities around the world have offered an advanced degree known as the Master’s of Business Administration, or MBA. Since their popularity has increased, schools have diversified these programs in a wide varieties of specialties, geared towards specific industries where one may wish to work. You could find an MBA program in most any corner of business, from facilities management to government to finance.

Troy University in Alabama has created an MBA for those who will be pursuing a career in the music business, known as the Music Industry MBA. The program is offered within Troy’s Sorrell College of Business, and their John M. Long School of Music.

Along with traditional MBA coursework in economics, ethics, finance, marketing and management, you’ll have electives designed around the music industry specialization. These can include music publishing and technologies, or legal aspects of the industry along with the history of entrepreneurship in American music, media, and entertainment.

Troy has created this Music Industry MBA specifically for artists and performers looking to expand their business acumen, or who want to work on the industry side, so the courses are offered using their Flex class system. This means that all classes are offered either in-person on campus, on online in either a synchronous or asynchronous format. That means that you can take the course online on a predefined schedule, or on-demand where you move at your own pace.

The University has created this video explainer to help educate potential Music Industry MBA students.

Since this Music Industry MBA is not specific to any particular form of music, it could be a useful advanced degree for the many students currently studying bluegrass music in one of the several programs offering such a degree.

The Troy University web site has a great deal of information for prospective students.