Troy Stangle passes

Troy Strangle – photo by Chuck Neel

Banjo player and resonator guitarist Troy Stangle has passed away at age 58 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Troy was a longtime member of All4Hym and Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band in Maryland. He assisted songwriter William Dailey in arranging A Miner’s Life, recorded by Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen in 2004, and by Stoney Creek in 2020.

Stoney Creek’s mandolinist, Brett Smeltzer, had this to say in honor of his friend and bandmate:

“I am saddened this evening to have received the news of the passing of my fellow bandmate and friend, Troy Stangle. I don’t think there was an instrument that you could’ve thrown his way that he couldn’t play, and would play them very well!

He was a selfless man who was always glad to help out any way he could, a man of talent and knowledge, both musically and from past job experiences. Troy endured many physical setbacks but it never stopped his determination to keep pressing forward, to do what he had his mind set on doing and loved doing, nearly right up to his passing.

Despite the many curves that life had thrown at him, he remained strong in his faith in God and his dedication to his family and church. He was a great man but a humble man. He was one whom I’ll continue to call my friend.”

Bassist Libby Files added this:

“Troy was very devoted to God, family and his music. He was such an encouragement to me, and he will truly be missed by Stoney Creek and everyone that knew him.”

Troy’s bandmates in All4Hym shared that:

“He was the most dedicated and truest-hearted friend, an incredibly talented musician, husband, father, and grandfather. He battled hard against cancer and his life’s journey is a living testimony of faith, family, and friends. He will be deeply missed.”

Troy resided in Keedysville, Maryland.

R.I.P., Troy Stangle