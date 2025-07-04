Troy Reavis passes

Troy Reavis, 75-year-old promoter of the Gospel on Farm Festival in Gold Hill, NC, passed away on June 28. He was a passionate supporter of bluegrass, hosting festivals, bi-monthly jams, and other gatherings on his property.

He had honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to military service, he was a dedicated member of both the Historic Gold Hill & Mines Foundation and the Gold Hill Historic Society, helping preserve the heritage of the town that he loved so dearly.

Michael Jenkins, lead singer and guitarist with the Gospel Plowboys, shared a recent conversation with Reavis.

“The last time we spoke you told me you were going to be walking by this time next year. You struggled for a long time, but you’ve beat your goal, and you know you’re walking now. Thanks for always being a friend and encouraging supporter of our music. Rest easy, Troy, we’ll miss you buddy.”

GP banjoist, Peden Williams, added…

“I’m going to miss Troy. He was a good friend, and he was one of the very first people I ever met in bluegrass. He would do whatever it took to make someone smile, and was always very positive. He did a lot for bluegrass and Gold Hill, and he made a big impact in my life. He’s with Jesus now, and I know I’ll see him again one day.”

Vivian Pennington Hopkins, former North Carolina Bluegrass Association president, stated on her Facebook page…

“Historic Gold Hill, and our lives won’t be the same without you. But oh how blessed you were to lay down and go to sleep peacefully in your own bed, and wake up in the arms of Jesus. I can only imagine!

RIP, my dear friend.”

A memorial service will held on Tuesday, July 8, at 1:00 p.m. in Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell, NC. A graveside service will held on Monday, July 14, 12:30 p.m., at the National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC with military rites.

Memorials may be made to the Historic Gold Hill and Mines Foundation.

R.I.P., Troy Reavis.