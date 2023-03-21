Troy Engle to Pinecastle, with new single

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Troy Engle, and with the signing, they have a first single to share.

Troy is a native Pennsylvanian, who lived for many years in Nashville, where he performed with a number of top country and bluegrass acts, including Patty Loveless, Buddy Jewell, Leon Russell, The Isaacs, and Larry Sparks. It was there in Music City where he began writing songs, and befriended Tom T and Dixie Hall, with whom he wrote a good many of them.

Now back in his home state, Engle says that this single, Back Home, perfectly encapsulates the feeling that caused he and his wife, Mandy, to return to Pennsylvania to raise their children.

“I wrote Back Home with my buddy Bill Whyte. I had written the first few lines, ‘I belong in those mountains, Lord knows I go back if I could,’ and was thinking about folks, like my dad, who left the mountains, hollers, and their families behind, to try and make a better life for themselves. There’s a longing in them to go back home, but there was no way for them to make a living there. This also resonated with Bill, who grew up on a farm in Missouri, and I tink a lot of us can relate as well, no matter where home is. We still want to go back in time and smell mama’s cooking in the kitchen and go fishing with daddy one more time.”

Troy recorded the track at his home studio, playing all the instruments and singing all the parts. A true one man band!

Check it out…

Back Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.